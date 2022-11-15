Wendy A. Perkins, 47, passed away peacefully at her home in Jefferson on Nov. 13, 2022 with her family by her side. Wendy was born on Jan. 3, 1975, in Augusta, the daughter of William D. Perkins and Joanne Caulfield.

Wendy graduated from Gardiner High School in the Class of 1995.

Wendy delivered mail and books at Togus to the veterans. She attended and participated in the summer and winter Special Olympics, loved cooking, enjoyed playing cards, and going to weddings. She loved handing out candy and trick or treating at Halloween. She especially liked shopping at the Dollar General. Wendy loved McDonalds.

Wendy was always happy, with a smiling face, giving lots of hugs and kisses (didn’t matter who you were), lit up the room, she made friends with anyone. She collected teddy bears, stickers, ink pens and bracelets.

Wendy was predeceased by her maternal grandparents, James and Joyce Caulfield; her paternal grandparents, Harvey and Beverly Perkins; and her two uncles, John and Bob. She is survived by her parents; her brother, B J Perkins Jr. and wife, Amy, of Whitefield; niece, Jenna Perkins, of Whitefield; nephew, Dakota Perkins, of Whitefield; great-nephew, Colson Perkins, of Whitefield; very special uncle and aunt, Billy and Jane Boisvert, of Jefferson; uncle and aunt, Joseph and Twyla Caulfield, of Jefferson; cousins, Jeremy Caulfield and Chad Boisvert, of Newcastle.

Visiting hours will be held from 5-7 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 18 at Hall’s of Waldoboro, 949 Main St., in Waldoboro. A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 19 at the West Washington Cemetery, Highway 206, in Washington.

Hall’s of Waldoboro has care of the arrangements. To extend online condolences visit her Book of Memories at hallfuneralhomes.com.

