Wendy Diane (Curtis) Sylvester Couture, 37, of Wiscasset, wife of Terry J. Couture Jr., passed away Tuesday, Dec. 30, 2025 after a long illness.

Wendy was born Oct. 16, 1988 in Portland, the daughter of Thomas B. and Diane A. (O’Donnell) Curtis. She was a 2006 graduate of Wiscasset High School. She was a good listener to friends with a problem and offered practical advice when asked. For many years, growing up she attended Pilgrim Lodge, a camp in W. Gardiner during the Arts Alive session and then went back as a camp counselor.

An avid crafter, she enjoyed stamping and working with fabric. When a group discussed crafting, she organized, then showed up with supplies for everyone, ready to go. She was very organized and what other people talked about, she executed. Her true passion was painting and she received the Wiscasset High School Art Award for four years of outstanding creative art work. She enjoyed cooking, was a great cook, reading, or listening to audiobooks when traveling distances, seeing new things, experiencing new adventures, camping, boating, and attending concerts.

She volunteered often, always willing to help. A generous person who gave of her time and herself, she chose to be an organ donor. Her husband and her parents are proud of her and it is their honor to share that her heart and kidneys live on to help others. Please consider becoming an organ donor, giving that greatest gift of continued life to someone who will appreciate the donation and will benefit greatly from the generosity shown.

A loving, caring daughter, wife, and mother to three special children, she leaves her husband, Terry J. Couture Jr., and son, Damean J. Couture, of Wiscasset; and Terry’s mother and stepfather, Sherri and Glen Roehrig, of Woolwich. She leaves her son and daughter, Connor T. Sylvester and Alanna M.L. Sylvester, their father, Sean P. Sylvester, and his mother, Victoria R. Sylvester, of West Bath. She leaves her parents, Thomas B. and Diane A. Curtis of Nobleboro. She is predeceased by all grandparents, but will be missed by numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Burial will be at Ellington Cemetery, in Ellington, Conn. in early summer. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Sylvester and Couture Children’s Memorial Fund at First National Bank, P.O. Box 431, Wiscasset, ME 04578.

