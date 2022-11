Wesley DeCapua, 84, passed away at his home on Nov. 3, 2022.

Visitation will be held from noon to 2 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 13 at Hobbs Funeral Home, 671 U.S. Route 1, Scarborough, followed by a graveside service at Black Point Cemetery in Scarborough.

For full obituary and to offer online condolences, please visit hobbsfuneralhome.com.

