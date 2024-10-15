Wesley Melvin Waters, known as “Bump” by his closest friends and family, was the son of Homer Waters and Delphine Overlock. He was born on Jan. 29, 1936, and peacefully passed away on Oct. 11, 2024, surrounded by his beloved family. A proud veteran, Wesley served in the Army, demonstrating unwavering dedication to his country. After his military service, he enjoyed a fulfilling career with the United States Postal Service, where he served as postmaster in Winslow Mills and worked as a rural mail carrier in Boothbay and Waldoboro, retiring after many years of hard work.

Wesley found joy in the simple pleasures of life, particularly in the beautiful landscapes of Maine. He cherished his time spent fishing on East and West Grand Lake, enjoyed bird watching, and loved dining at his favorite restaurant, Pemaquid Seafood. He was also known for his love of a good bloody mary, often enjoying one while sharing stories and laughter with friends and family. Wesley loved spending time with his family from northern Maine and New Hampshire, creating lasting memories that he held dear. In the last few months of his life, he especially enjoyed time spent with Kay Anderson, whose friendship brought him much joy and comfort.

Known for his quick wit, Wesley had a remarkable sense of humor that could brighten any room. He had a gift for storytelling, and those who were lucky enough to take part in his storytelling sessions always left with a smile. His lightheartedness and playful spirit, coupled with his generous and selfless nature, endeared him to all who knew him. Wesley was always ready to lend a helping hand and put the needs of others before his own.

Wesley was predeceased by his beloved wife, Patricia Waters, with whom he shared 64 wonderful years of marriage. Her memory lives on in the hearts of those who knew and loved her. Wesley is survived by his beloved daughters, Tami and her husband, Alfred Lee, and Deena and her husband, David McKellar. He is also survived by his cherished grandchildren: Jessica and her husband, Josh Berry, Jamie and her husband, Miles Johnson, David and his wife, Ashley McKellar, Wes Crockett and his girlfriend, Amy Sherman, Nicol and her husband, Scott OBryon; and extended granddaughter, Melissa Crockett. Additionally, he is survived by 11 great-grandchildren who brought him immense joy; his brothers, Everett Waters and Freddie Austin; sister-in-laws, Vicki Pinkham and Natalie Benner; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

He will be deeply missed by his family and friends, who will remember him not only for his kindness and warmth but also for the joy he brought into their lives.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Sussman Hospice House, 40 Anchor Drive, Rockport, ME 04856.

Arrangements are under the care and direction of Hall Funeral Home and Cremation Services. To share a condolence or memory with the Waters family, visit Wesley’s book of memories at hallfuneralhomes.com.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

