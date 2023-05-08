On May 4, 2023, Weston Keene joined the heavenly choir at home with his lord.

Born June 27, 1932, to Dr. Carroll and Harriette Keene at the Cape Cod Hospital, he grew up in Chatham, Mass. He graduated from Chatham High School in 1950. His further education included Tabor Academy, University of Maine at Orono, and he ultimately graduated from University of Maine at Farmington. In 1952 he was drafted into the Army for two years of duty during the Korean War.

Weston wanted to be a teacher because he wanted to work with not only his own children, but all children. His teaching career included teaching at junior high schools in Waldoboro, Newcastle, Brunswick, and South Bristol. In his later career he worked for Hatch Bros Building, Great Eastern Mussel Farm, Sylvania, and John G. Morse and Sons.

During his freshman year at Orono, he met Sylvia Farris on a blind date for a fraternity party. They kept up a written correspondence during his two years in the Army and when he returned to Orono they were engaged, then married in June of 1955. The newlyweds spent the summer on Cape Cod, then returned to Maine in the fall of 1955. In 1956 they settled in Nobleboro, renovating one room of their spacious farm house at a time, making it the home of their dreams and the place where they raised their four children: Robert, Stephen, Elizabeth, and James.

Weston was a 4-H leader, teaching boys outdoor camping skills and safety, basic gas engines, and shooting range instructions. He assisted coaches for youth baseball, and also organized many gatherings on Pemaquid Pond for skating and hockey in the winter, and swimming and water skiing in the summer. Wes was actively involved with the First Baptist Church of Nobleboro as a deacon, trustee, Sunday school teacher, and Vacation Bible School teacher. He was most loved as the leader of all activities that involved music.

Participating in musical productions in Bath, and on the road all over New England, opened new areas of experience for Westy, as he performed with other devoted musicians and singers. In recent years he enjoyed being a solid regular at Monday night music at King Ro, in Round Pond and singing circles in Lincoln County. His love for music was eclipsed only by his love for the many generations of his family.

Weston is predeceased by his parents, Dr. Carroll and Harriette Keene; and his brother, Dr. Edward Keene. He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Sylvia (Farris) Keene, of Nobleboro. Also his four children, Robert Keene, of Nobleboro, Stephen Keene and his wife, Elizabeth, of Pawcatuck, Conn., Elizabeth Keene Bacchini and her husband, James, of Sacramento, Calif., and James Keene, of Nobleboro. He also leaves behind seven grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren, with one more on the way.

There will be a celebration of life on May 13, 2023 at 1 p.m. at the Nobleboro Baptist Church. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the First Baptist Church of Nobleboro via P.O. Box 35, Nobleboro, ME 04555.

Hall’s of Waldoboro has care of the arrangements. To extend online condolences, visit their Book of Memories at hallfuneralhomes.com.

