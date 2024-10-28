Wilfred “Will” J. White, 80, of the Old Brunswick Road, Bath, passed away peacefully at the Woodlands Memory Care of Lewiston on Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2024.

He was born in Rumford on Dec. 4, 1943, a son of Raymond and Lottie Berry White.

Will was a man of many gifts and talents. In his younger years he was a lumberjack, a butcher, a chef, and a truck driver, just to name a few. A bit later in life Will discovered his greatest passion was woodworking and refinishing furniture; and with that, he and his wife, Sylvia, established S&W Furniture Restoration, and for over 25 years, Will’s hands were never idle and his craftsmanship touched the lives of countless numbers all over the Bath-Brunswick community and beyond.

Will had many hobbies throughout his life, but his greatest pleasure came from spending time hunting and walking through the woods of Maine and fishing in the Rangeley region with his best friend and wife, Sylvia.

In Wilfred White, we have lost a dad, a bumpa, a grampy Will, and a friend – but his spirit will live on in the memories of all who knew him. He will be missed by many.

Will leaves behind a legacy of love, hard work, and dedication to his family, friends, and community.

He is predeceased by his parents, Lottie and Raymond White Sr.; his wife, Sylvia; siblings, Lawrence, Raymond Jr., Stanley, and Dorothy.

He is survived by his daughters: Tammy Boutot, Barbara Rescigno, Sherry White, Wendy McKellar, and stepdaughter, Pam Hull and Maureen Spain; grandsons, Adam, Christopher, Andrew, Anthony, Ethen, Shane, and Trever; granddaughters, Alicia, Amanda, Meagan, Amber, Ashley; step-grandchildren, Lincoln, Sawyer, Joel, Heath, and Chad; 34 great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren; a sister, Nancy Skidgell; and several nieces and nephews.

A celebration of life will be held on Nov. 3, 2024 at 2 p.m. at the David E. Desmond & Son Funeral Home, 638 High St. in Bath.

To share your thoughts and condolences with the family, please visit desmondfuneralhomes.com.

