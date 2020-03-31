Willa C. Boothby Peck Vinal, 89, died on March 29, 2020 at St. Andrews Village in Boothbay Harbor. Willa was born on March 20, 1931, in Limington to Russell and Florence Macphail Boothby. Willa and her family moved to Nobleboro when she was young. She attended local schools and graduated from Lincoln Academy in the Class of 1949.

She met the love of her life, Lester Vinal, in her sophomore year at Lincoln Academy. They got married on Sept. 24, 1949. Lester built their home in Nobleboro in his spare time, nights and weekends. Willa was a full-time homemaker, and was also involved in the University of Maine Cooperative Extension. She took classes in cooking, canning, and sewing. She also took a leadership position as county president of the cooperative extension for many years. She was a long-time contributor to The Lincoln County News sharing all the news from the town of Nobleboro.

Willa was very socially active in the community. She spear-headed a health clinic that would ensure children received proper vaccines and regular health check-ups. She was also a 4-H Leader. She attended the First Baptist Church of Nobleboro as a child and became a Baptized member at the age of 14. Willa served her church family as a Sunday school teacher, Vacation Bible School and superintendent of both programs. She also served on the diaconate board, pulpit committee, and the hospitality committee. She also sang in the choir, and helped spear-head an international exchange program through M.I.T. Her faith carried her through her whole life. She was a member of the Nobleboro Grange for over 50 years. She was a volunteer at Nobleboro Central School.

Willa had a loving soul and enjoyed helping everyone near and far. Lester always helped Willa in her community work over the years. Willa made a difference in the lives she came in contact with. She will be remembered by all of her family and many friends for her tireless work in the community she called home.

She was predeceased by her parents; sister, Florrie; brother, John; husband, Lester Vinal; daughters, Catherine (Kit) Ames, and Margaret (Peggy) Grover; and a daughter-in-law, Alice (Tally) Vinal.

She is survived by her children, Jeanne Gram and her husband Bruce of Orono, Larry Vinal and his wife Diane of Augusta, Carolyn (Cally) Bartholamae and her husband Greg of Jefferson, John Vinal and his wife Lena of Nobleboro, Christopher Vinal of Portland, and Heather Vinal of Dudley, Mass.; adopted daughters, Ramona Whitaker and her husband Kent of Nobleboro, and Lisa Steeves of Nobleboro; 14 grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren; sons-in-law, Dale Ames of Ellsworth, and Mark Grover of Freeport; sister, Dorothea Carlson and her husband Alan of Woodstock, Ga.; brother, Adney Peck and his wife Iverne of Nobleboro; nieces; nephews; cousins; as well as several close friends and church family.

A memorial service to celebrate Willa’s life and faith will be held at The First Baptist Church of Nobleboro, 8 Back Meadow Road, Nobleboro at a date and time to be announced. Burial will be at the Dunbar Cemetery in Nobleboro.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in Willa’s memory may be made to The First Baptist Church of Nobleboro, P.O. Box 35, Nobleboro, ME 04555; or the Tally Vinal Fund, c/o Lincoln County Health Development Office, 35 Miles St., Damariscotta, ME 04543.

Arrangements are entrusted to Hall Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 949 Main St., Waldoboro. Condolences can be shared with the family at hallfuneralhomes.com.

