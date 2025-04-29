William A. Kerr, 87, of New Harbor, passed away peacefully at his home on April 27, 2025. Bill was born on March 19, 1938 in Cantebury, Conn., to O. Arnold Kerr and Dorothy (Smith) Kerr. Bill graduated from Griswold High School in Jewett City, Conn. in the class of 1956. He graduated from Worcester Polytechnic Institute in Worcester, Mass. in the class of 1960 followed by his master’s degree in applied mechanics at San Diego State University in the class of 1965.

Bill was a design/stress engineer for the Atlas Missile Launch System at General Dynamics in San Diego, Calif. from 1961 to 1964, Chief of Structures and Dynamics, Chief of Preliminary Engine Design, Engineering Manager of PW2037 and V2500 Engines, Vice President of Advance Manufacturing and Material, and Vice President Spare Parts, Sales and Aftermarket Services at Pratt Whitney from 1965 to 1996. He was Senior Vice President at Hartford Steam Boiler Property Insurance and Engineering Services from 1996 until he retired in 2001.

Bill was a member of the Society of Manufacturing Engineering Educational Foundation, Chairman of the Board of Trustees for the Children’s Museum in West Hartford, Conn., member of the Friends of Colonial Pemaquid, and the Lions Club of Bristol. Bill received the San Diego State Technical Achievement award in 1974, and the Goddard Award from WPI in 1995. In Bill’s later years, he enjoyed meeting new people and reminiscing about his adventures associated with both his business and private life.

Bill was married for 54 years to Joanne Doherty Kerr until her passing in 2015. Bill met and married Rosa E. Kerr. Bill was very appreciative of Rosa for her love, care, and loyal support when he needed it most. Bill was also predeceased by his parents.

Bill is survived by his loving wife, Rosa E. Kerr, of New Harbor; brother, Donald Kerr and his wife, Carole, of Webster, N.Y.; and several nieces and nephews.

Friends are welcome to join the family for a time of visitation on Friday, May 2 from 3-5 p.m. at Bill’s home at 28 Yellowhead Road in New Harbor.

A service to celebrate Bill’s life will be held in Worcester, Mass. at a later date. Burial will be in St. Joseph’s Cemetery in Leicester, Mass.

Contributions in Bill’s memory may be made to the Children’s Museum of West Hartford, 180 Mohegan Drive, West Hartford, CT 06117.

Arrangements are entrusted to Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, at 949 Main St. in Waldoboro.

Condolences may be shared with Bill’s family at hallfuneralhomes.com.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

