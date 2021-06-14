Advanced Search
William A. Rice Service Announcement

at

A memorial service for William A. Rice, who passed away on Dec. 22, 2020, will be held at 3 p.m., on Friday, June 25 at the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home in Damariscotta.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in William’s memory to the South Bristol Historical Society, 2124 State Route 129, South Bristol, ME 04568.

Arrangements are under the direction and care of the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home, 612 Main St., Damariscotta. Condolences, and messages for his family, may be expressed by visiting stronghancock.com.

