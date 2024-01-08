William Alfred Foster, 95, of Bristol, and Venice, Fla., died peacefully at home on Dec. 26, 2023, surrounded by loving family.

Born Oct. 17, 1928, in Boston, Mass., to Eric G. and Miriam B. Ayres Foster, Bill grew up in Waltham, Mass., and spent summers at Old Orchard Beach, where he and his family were active members of the Salvation Army, playing in the Army Corps Band. He graduated from Waltham High School, class of 1946, attended Boston University, where he met the love of his life, Paula. They married March 30, 1951 and shared 72 years of marriage.

Early adult years he followed his father and worked at Pilgrim Laundry and Daloz Cleaners in Boston. He was a member and past master of John Abbot Lodge, Somerville, Mass., where he held the honor of oldest living past master, and a member of Bristol Lodge.

Bill and Paula spent their summers in Bristol. The family moved to Maine in February 1976 when they purchased the Pioneer Motel & Antique Barn in Edgecomb. He was a former active member of the Rotary Club of Damariscotta-Newcastle and the oldest living member of Bristol Congregational Church. Many may remember him as a familiar face at Mike’s Place for many summers.

Bill and Paula were snowbirds for 35 years at Japanese Gardens, Venice, Fla. He was a quiet soul, lover of the beach, dancing, and tending his flowers and outdoor space.

He was predeceased by his wife, Paula, in March. He is survived by his five children, Linda F. Blomquist (Phil), of Bristol, Bradley H. Foster (Sherry), of Venice, Fla., David A. Foster (Linda), of Boothbay Harbor, Shari F. Cunningham (Paul), of Round Pond, and Kenneth N. Foster (Susan), of Jefferson; 10 grandchildren; and 15 great-grandchildren.

Private family gathering will be held.

