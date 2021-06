The family of William B. Gould, of Hope, invites those that knew him to a brief burial ceremony at the Wiley’s Corner Cemetery in St. George on Saturday, June 19 at 1 p.m. There will be a celebration of his life afterward at Beaver Lodge in Hope, a place that was dear to his heart.

Hall’s of Waldoboro has care of the arrangements.

