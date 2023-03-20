William B. Wade, 78, of Raymond, died March 7, after a short but courageous battle with cancer.

Bill was born Aug. 18, 1944, to Nathaniel B. Wade and Ester E. Wade. Bill was the fourth out of five children, grew up in Waldoboro, and graduated from Waldoboro High School.

Bill met Carol at a young age; they married and had three beautiful children, Lisa, Nathaniel, and Sue. Bill is remembered by his children, growing up taking family boating trips and having fond family gatherings at camp on Pemaquid Lake. Bill started his work career at Sylvania as a mechanic. He then went on to a monument business, and with the help of his brother-in-law, Melvin, he began his postal service career part time in Waldoboro. Later, he transferred to Standish as a full time mail carrier for the next 26 years. Bill also worked his way up to a Master Mason in King Solomon’s Lodge #61 in Waldoboro.

Bill had a very special bond with his sister, Patty, as he donated one of his kidneys to her, such a priceless gift of love. Family mattered to him. A treasured quote he always told his daughters was, “You can do anything you put your mind to.” This is how he lived life; if you believe you can, you will succeed.

Bill met and married Donna in 1989. They built their home in Raymond where we all shared many memorable occasions. Every gathering was special. To everyone that knew Bill, he was something special to each one of us. Whether it was him as a loving and faithful husband, devoted father/step-father, caring grandfather/great grandfather, or a trusted friend.

Bill was known for his kindness, honesty, his warm smile, infectious laugh and sense of humor, and his dedication to everyone he loved. He touched us all. Aside from family and friends, Bill had many pleasures in life; he enjoyed the outdoors with many memorable hunting and fishing trips. He also enjoyed restoring his boat, gardening, road trips, and riding on his tractor.

Bill is predeceased by his parents; brother, Bruce; sister, Patty; and great grandson, Jackson. He is survived by his sisters, Natalie Benner and husband, Alan, and Vicky Pinkham and husband, Buzzy; brother-in-law, Melvin Waters; his wife of 33 years, Donna; daughters, Lisa Starr and husband, David, and Sue Dodge and fiance, Mark Page; son, Nathaniel; step-daugthers, Wendy Godwin and fiance, Terry, and Darcy Davison and husband, Mike; step-son, Alan and wife, Tami; 13 grandchildren, Amber, Bryant, Adam, Stephanie, Cameron, Austin, Jessica, Heather, Charlie, Jerry, Bryan, Tyler and Kara; 22 great grandchildren, Jay, Gabrielle, Madison, Alexis, Sienna, Arthur, Aiden, Charlie, Ava, Kaiden, Adalyn, Liam, Owen, Katelyn, Mikayla, Sammy, Riley, Lucy, Charlie, Logan, Emma, and William; as well as several nieces and nephews; and lifelong friend, Mark Pitcher.

A celebration of Bill’s life will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, May 20, at the Naples American Legion Post at 26 Casco Road in Naples. We would like to thank the Androscoggin Hospice House for their compassion, support, and dedication they provide for every single person that they care for. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Androscoggin Hospice House at 15 Strawberry Avenue, Lewiston, ME 04240.

Lastly, Bill- This is not goodbye, it’s until we see you again. Love to you forever, from all of us.

