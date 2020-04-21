William “Bill” A. Alley, 87, passed away on the morning of April 20, 2020 at his home in South Bristol. Born in South Bristol on April 15, 1933, he was the son of Richard and Thelma (Plummer) Alley, and husband to the late Jean (Gilbert) Alley.

A graveside service for both Bill and Jean will be held at a later date. A full obituary will be published in next week’s edition of The Lincoln County News.

Arrangements are under the direction and care of the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home, 612 Main St., Damariscotta. Condolences, and messages for his family, may be expressed by visiting StrongHancock.com.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

