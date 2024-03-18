William “Bill” A. Weiblen, 85, died peacefully on Feb. 27, 2024 at home in Avon, Conn. surrounded by family. He was born on June 2, 1938 in Whitefield, to Erwin and Ellen Weiblen. He was a loving husband to Eileen, father to Peter and Elizabeth, grandfather to Jaelle, Catriana, Alec, and Natalie, and Uber to his cat, Princess.

Bill earned a B.S. degree in mechanical engineering from the University of Maine and two master’s degrees from the University of Connecticut in engineering and business management. He was a highly accomplished and well respected engineer with Pratt & Whitney and retired after 38 years. As a leader in the American Society of Mechanical Engineers, he was elected to the position of president from 2001 to 2002 and remained an active lifelong member.

Bill’s passions were family, education, equality, and improving the world through engineering. He was a dedicated philanthropist, an avid philatelist, a tenacious genealogist, and a world traveler whose seemingly only weakness was a McDonald’s Big Mac.

A private funeral service was held on March 1. In the Jewish faith, flowers are perceived as only a temporary memorial because they die. To honor the lasting impact we have on the world is more meaningful. Bill lived with neurofibromatosis for most of his life. He was fortunate to find doctors that were able to diagnose and treat him at a time when very little was known about this disease.

In an effort to support the study of neurology and its associated rare genetic disorders, we ask that in lieu of flowers, donations may be made “In Memory of William Weiblen” to the Department of Neurology General Support Fund (0023824) at the University of Connecticut Foundation, Inc. These funds are used to support the Neurology Department at the UConn School of Medicine to inspire and support new doctors.

Contributions can be made online by going to foundation.uconn.edu/give-online. In the Search Funds box, enter 0023824.

