William “Bill” Alley passed away on April 20, 2020, surrounded by his family who loved and cherished him. Bill was born in South Bristol on April 15, 1933, the son of the late Richard and Thelma (Plummer) Alley. He grew up in South Bristol and attended South Bristol schools.

Bill had many various jobs in his lifetime. They consisted of lobstering with his brother-in-law, Corliss, working at the Vocoline during the day, and tending the South Bristol bridge at night. He then went to Gamage Shipyard, where he worked as a shipfitter and machinist. When the yard closed he went to work with his brother-in-law, Norman, and good friend, Tilson, doing masonry work. When Norman retired, Bill went to work with Hatch Brothers until his own “retirement.”

Retirement for Bill definitely did not mean sitting around and resting. He always had projects going on. Bill carried on the legacy of caretaking for numerous cottages right up until about three years ago when he was no longer able to.

Bill’s favorite pastime was being outside. The lawn and his garden were always perfect because he took so much pride and joy in his hard work. He always said, “If you’re not going to do it right the first time, don’t even bother at all.”

He looked forward to every spring because that meant it was time to get his skiff painted and buoys ready. He loved hauling his traps, and only fished for himself. When he had enough saved in the freezer, and some for his stews in the winter, the rest was used for a big family lobster bake. Papa sure knew how to throw together a bake… perfect as always.

Bill married the love of his life, Jean Gilbert, on May 10, 1958. They built their own home on the S Road in South Bristol, and shared their love for one another for over 60 years. He was predeceased by his loving wife on Dec. 11, 2018.

He is survived by his daughter, Laurene Longe and her husband Jim of Walpole; daughter, Wendy Alley of South Bristol; grandchildren, Sarah and her husband Allen Spinney of Bristol, Andrew and his wife Kaila Longe of Walpole, Melissa and her husband Neil Galipeau of South Bristol, and Hunter Prentice of Chamberlain; great-grandchildren, Brailee, Lauralie, and Adaley Longe of Walpole; many nieces and nephews; as well as one of his favorite sidekick companions, his grand-dog Bunker.

We cannot thank our “Papa” enough for all that he has done over the years for all of us. His love, kindness, and gentle soul will be with us always. We love ya Papa. Enjoy being in your soulmate’s arms once again. May your love stay strong for all eternity.

A graveside service for both Bill and Jean will be held at a later date.

Arrangements are under the direction and care of the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home, 612 Main St., Damariscotta. Condolences, and messages for his family, may be expressed by visiting StrongHancock.com.

