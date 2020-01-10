William “Bill” Alton Ames Sr., 77, of Jefferson, passed away on the evening of Jan. 6, 2020 in Augusta, as the result of injuries he sustained in an automobile accident.

Besides his parents, he was predeceased by a son, William Alton Ames Jr.

He is survived by his wife, Nancy Ames of Jefferson; daughter, Carole Colby of Augusta; son, Joseph Ames and his wife Holly of Lindenwold, N.J.; two brothers, Kenneth Ames, and Robert Ames; 10 grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren.

A graveside Masonic Service will be held at the Hillside Cemetery in Damariscotta in the spring.

A full obituary, and service details, will be published in a future edition of The Lincoln County News.

Arrangements are under the direction and care of the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home, 612 Main St., Damariscotta.

