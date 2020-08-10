A graveside service for William “Bill” Ames, who passed away on Jan. 6, 2020, will be held at the Hillside Cemetery in Damariscotta at 10 a.m., on Saturday, Aug. 22.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his name to either the Maine Cancer Foundation, 170 US Rt. 1, Suite 250, Falmouth, ME 04105; or the American Heart Association, 51 US Route 1, Suite M, Scarborough, ME 04074.

Arrangements are under the direction and care of the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home, 612 Main St., Damariscotta. Condolences, and messages for his family, may be expressed by visiting stronghancock.com.

