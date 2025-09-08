William Bryant Ross, 76, passed away at his home in Randolph on Aug. 31, 2025. He was born in Waldoboro on Aug. 21, 1949, to the late George and Nathalie (Achorn) Ross.

He married Dona Gidney, the love of his life, on June 1, 1974. Two years later they welcomed their son, Bryan.

William is survived by his son, Bryan and wife, Angela Ross; sisters, Georgia Hodgkins and Barbara Wright; granddaughters, Lexxus Brann (her husband, Benjamin) and Morgan Ross; great-grandson, Colt Brann; and his nieces and nephews.

William’s memorial service will be held on Friday, Sept. 19 at 10:30 a.m. at Staples Funeral Home, at 53 Brunswick Ave. in Gardiner, with a celebration of life to follow immediately after. Interment will take place at Maine Veterans Memorial Cemetery and will remain private.

Arrangements are in the care of Knowlton & Hewins Funeral Home, please visit khrfuneralhomes.com.

