William ‘Bud’ Clark Lang

Bud was born March 24, 1929 in Glen Ridge, N.J., the son of William Christian Lang and Juliet Cornell Clark, and brother of Juliet Cornell Lang Mixon and Briscoe Baldwin Lang. He was a graduate of Glen Ridge High School and Dartmouth College, class of 1951. He joined the United States Marine Corps after college in 1951, and served in Korea through 1953.

He was predeceased by his wife of 64 years, Frances Strong Bogardus Lang, whom he married on April 7, 1956. Children: Andrew, deceased 2002, wife Elizabeth Ann (Betty Ann), of Coventry, R.I.; grandchildren, James, of West Warwick, and Katherine, of Warwick; Sallie, wife Erika, grandchild Helen YuYu, all of Oakland, Calif.; John (Jack), wife, Jennifer, grandchildren, John, Morgan Frances, and Jordan, all of Pembroke, Mass.; William Jr., deceased in infancy and Daniel, deceased in infancy.

A full obituary is available at hillfuneralhome.com/obituary/william-bud-lang.

A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, July 3 at the field next to 3 Lockhart Lane, Pemaquid.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Tomorrow Fund, or the charity of your choice.

