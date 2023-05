A funeral service will be held for William C. Winchenbach Jr., who passed away on Jan. 10, 2023. His funeral service will be held at Hall Funeral Home at 949 Main St. in Waldoboro, on Saturday, May 13, 2023 at 1 p.m., followed by a reception. Hall’s of Waldoboro has care of the arrangements.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print