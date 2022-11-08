A celebration of life for William Campbell, who passed away on Oct. 21, 2022, will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 19 in the Jewell Lodge at Wavus Camps, 88 Wavus Point Road, Jefferson. The celebration will continue with a reception following the service, also at the Jewell Lodge.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Sportsman’s Alliance of Maine requesting that funds be used for education programs in memory of Bill (samofmaine.org/shop/support/donate/).

Arrangements are under the direction and care of the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home, 612 Main St., Damariscotta. Condolences, and messages for his family, may be expressed by visiting stronghancock.com.

