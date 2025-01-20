William Corliss McKeen, of Whitefield, passed away on Jan. 8 at his home with his beloved wife, Susan, by his side. He was born in Millinocket on Feb. 16, 1941, the son of Edwin and Verna McKeen. He graduated from Camden High School in 1959.

Bill was a graphic designer, painter, genealogist, history buff, and a collector of coins, guns, die-cast car models, books, and antiques. Bill’s interests were boundless.

He began his professional career at the age of 5 when he sold his first painting at the corner store in Rockport. Bill went on to become a maker of hand-painted signs. His design talents soon took him to Presque Isle where he became television art director at WAGM TV. Soon after he put his many talents together as a newspaper designer at The Aroostook Star Herald in Presque Isle, Courier Gazette in Rockland, and the Coastal Journal in Bath, where he became owner and publisher. After selling the Coastal Journal, Bill formed an advertising agency, McKeen & Associates in Bath. His next project took him full circle back to producing signs, but this time using digital technology, by forming Minuteman Signs located in Augusta.

Bill had a way of putting people together with his confident optimism, calming presence, kindness, resilience, and humor. He was both a cowboy, unafraid of a challenge, and a voice of reason.

Bill was dedicated to community and public service. He held leadership positions in Jaycees and Rotary. He served on many state and local political committees. He was active in local politics including serving two terms on the Whitefield Select Board and served as president of the Whitefield Historical Society. But his passion was his Scottish heritage. Bill was the president of the Saint Andrew’s Society of Maine and chairperson of the Maine Highland Games where he gave his many creative talents. He was also vice president of the Maine Ulster-Scots Project.

Bill is survived by his wife of 41 years, Susan. His three sons from a previous marriage, Kevin McKeen and his wife, Jacki, of Dresden, David McKeen and his wife, Sue, of Bolton, Mass., Shawn McKeen and his partner, Paula, of Westbrook; stepchildren, Shawn Bowdoin, of Woodstock, Vt., Christian Bowdoin, of Newcastle, Wyeth Bowdoin and his wife, Ann, of Newcastle, Meagan Bowdoin and her husband, James Hanes, of Farmingdale; sister, Carol Underhill, of Lincolnville; brother, Richard and his wife, Pat, of Poland; as well as numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and stepgrandchildren, nieces, and nephews.

The family wishes to thank the caregivers at MaineGeneral Hospice for their gentle care and kindness.

It was Bill’s wish to have a party and, in that spirit, a “ceilidh” will held at the Newcastle Publick House in Newcastle on Feb. 6 from 2-5 p.m.

