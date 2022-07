William F. “Bill” Connell, 97, formerly of Damariscotta, passed away quietly at home in Orono on Jan. 27, 2022, with his wife of 76 years, Marrilyn (Loeser), by his side.

A celebration of life will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 11 at The 1812 Farm in Bristol Mills.

