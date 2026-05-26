William Franklin Dalke III, 81, of Woodstock, Va., passed away Thursday, May 21, 2026 at his home.

Mr. Dalke was born June 24, 1944 in Woodstock, son of the late William Franklin Dalke Jr. and Kathryn Shaffer Dalke. Bill was a United Church of Christ minister. He was ordained at St. Paul’s UCC in Woodstock and served churches in Maine, Colorado, Wyoming, and Utah for 35 years.

He is survived by his wife, Sylvia Shepherd Dalke, whom he married on July 27, 1968; two daughters, Kathryn Pafunda (Matthew), of Tennessee, and Kara Dalke (Ravi Emani), of Stafford; two brothers, Jeffrey Dalke (Anne), of Edinburg, and Peter Dalke (Kathleen), of Oregon; two grandsons, Nicholas Pafunda and Mason Pafunda, and sister-in-law, Cathy Dalke, of Woodstock. He was preceded in death by a brother, Timothy Dalke.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to The MHD (Miller, Hoffman, Dalke) scholarship fund at St. Paul’s Church, UCC, 235 South Main St., Woodstock, VA 22664.

Online condolences may be left at valleyfs.com.

Arrangements by Heishman Funeral Home in Woodstock.

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