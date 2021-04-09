William Gary L’Hommedieu, a warrior, bravely fighting the terrible, terrible battles he had to face, but he was destined to lose, finally at peace, finally out of physical and psychological pain, finally free! Reaching the other side, at last, on the afternoon of April 7, 2021.

Hopefully reuniting with the loved ones, badly missed, who went ahead… leaving behind caretakers, who struggle to make things easier for them… in spite of all the odds stacked against them… now left alone, to mourn how things once were… and what might have been… she, too, is a warrior.

A warrior lost to us, but finally free…

Arrangements are under the direction and care of the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home, 612 Main St., Damariscotta. Condolences, and messages for his family, may be expressed by visiting stronghancock.com.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

