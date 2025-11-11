William George Bridges Jr., 82, passed away peacefully at Cove’s Edge on Nov. 8, 2025, following a courageous battle with multiple myeloma.

Born on Aug. 9, 1943 in Orange, N.J., Bill lived a life defined by curiosity, adventure, and determination. After serving in the Navy as a cryptanalyst – a role that sparked his lifelong interest in technology – he embarked on a successful career in computer mainframes in New York City. He was immensely proud to retire at the age of 55, a testament to his dedication and hard work.

Bill’s love for cars began early, building and racing dragsters at Englishtown Raceway in New Jersey. This passion evolved over the years into a lifelong enthusiasm for hot rods, car shows, and awards, culminating in his pride and joy: Nasty, a 1934 lime green Ford coupe crafted by Wiscasset’s Golden Oldies.

An avid traveler, Bill explored Europe, cruised the Caribbean, the Hawaiian Islands, and Alaska, with a particularly fond memory of being pulled through the Panama Canal by mechanical mules. He delighted in the excitement of Las Vegas, Broadway, and Maine State Music Theatre shows. Bill was also a dedicated fan of NASCAR, the PGA, and the NFL, never missing a game with his signature bowl of popcorn at his side.

Winters found Bill in Florida making the most of his annual Disney pass, which he humorously claimed was “for the exercise.” His love of learning and adventure extended to bus tours with Adult Education, where he visited Quebec City, the Western National Parks, and the Great Smoky Mountains, forming lasting friendships along the way. Bill was also an avid reader of detective novels.

He cherished time spent with his “quasi” granddaughters, showing them the beauty of Acadia National Park and the Maine coast, creating memories that will last a lifetime.

Bill is predeceased by his mother, Elizabeth; his father, William; and his brother, Donald. He is survived by his beloved wife, Jean; stepsons, Scott and Marshall Jr. and his wife, Maia; as well as his “quasi” grandchildren, Alicia and her husband, Tom, and Hannah and her husband, Sam.

As per Bill’s wishes, there will be no funeral service. For those wishing to honor his memory, donations may be made to his favorite organization, Good Shepherd Food Bank of Maine, 3121 Hotel Road, Auburn, ME 04210.

Bill will be remembered for his adventurous spirit, his kindness, and the joy he brought to everyone who knew him.

Arrangements are under the direction and care of Strong-Hancock Funeral Home, 612 Main St., Damariscotta, ME 04543. Condolences and messages for his family may be expressed by visiting stronghancock.com.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

