William J. Murdock, 82, of Nobleboro, passed away on the evening of April 28, 2026 at home with hospice care, surrounded by his loving family.

Born on Jan. 24, 1944, Bill was the son of William J. Murdock Jr. and Grace (Garrity) Murdock, of Melrose, Mass. He was raised in Melrose and graduated from St. John’s Preparatory School in Danvers with the class of 1961, where he ran cross-country and track, excelling in the pole vault.

After attending Holy Cross College, Bill enlisted in the U.S. Army and was sent to the U.S. Army Language School in Monterey, Calif. where he was immersed in, and became fluent in Russian. He enjoyed his subsequent assignment to Germany, often playing sports with the locals in his time off.

Following the service, Bill attended the University of Massachusetts in Boston where he met his wife Linda (Wallace). They later married and settled in Roslindale with their daughter Erin. Bill’s career was as a self-employed title examiner for many years in the Registry of Deeds in Cambridge.

In 1994, Bill and Linda found their Maine home on Borland Hill Road in Nobleboro. The front porch was his favorite place. Whenever he could, he walked his route around Damariscotta Mills. Through his grandson Willie, Bill got involved in Boy Scout troop 213 and coaching Lincoln County Little League and lots of fishing. He loved life in Maine.

Throughout his life, Bill was a mentor and help to many. He greeted everyone with a smile and his undivided attention. From Massachusetts to Maine, he was either playing or coaching in co-ed softball leagues. Always recruiting, as soon as you met him, he might ask if you played softball.

He was a Boston Celtics season ticket holder in the Bird era, and continued his love of the Celtics and Patriots all his life right up until last week.

Above all, always constant in Bill’s life was his deep Catholic faith. He, along with Linda, was a devoted welcoming member of St. Patrick’s Church.

Bill is survived by his beloved wife, Linda; daughter, Erin White, of Dedham, Mass.; and grandchildren, William White, of Nobleboro, Danielle White, of Dedham, and James White, of Boston. He is also survived by his sister, Carol Lilley, of Wakefield, Mass. and family; as well as several nieces and nephews. His sister, Mary Hannabury, only a year apart in age, predeceased him.

A wake will be held for Bill from 4-6 p.m. on Wednesday, May 6, 2026 at the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home in Damariscotta. A funeral mass will be held at 10 a.m. on Thursday, May 7, 2026 at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Newcastle, where he will be laid to rest following the service.

Arrangements are under the direction and care of the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home, 612 Main St., Damariscotta, ME 04543. Condolences and messages for his family may be expressed by visiting stronghancock.com.

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