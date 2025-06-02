With heavy hearts, we announce the death of William Lowden, of Warren, who passed away on May 10, 2025 at the age of 76.

He was predeceased by his parents, Clifton Lowden and Beatrice Barstow Lowden; his aunt, Edna Verney. He was loved and cherished by many people including: his close friend, Phyllis Brown, of Union; his children, Lois Anderson (Larry Jensen), of Warren, and Michael Swanson (Deb), of Arizona; his siblings, Bruce Lowden, of Corinth, Robin Corey, of Charleston, and Betty LaForge, of Bucksport; his granddaughter, Katie Swanson; his great-grandchildren, Amarianna and Sharif; his niece, Phyllis; and his grandchildren, Alec Brown, Macey Dinsmore, Laticia Billings, Olivia Brown, Nicole Brown, and Taylor Packard.

A graveside service will be held on Saturday, June 14, 2025 at noon at the East Union Cemetery. A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, June 14, 2025 at 1 p.m. at the Warren Odd Fellows Hall, 37 Camden Road, Warren, ME 04864.

