William M. “Bill” Reser died May 17, 2020, after a brief illness and a period of declining health at Pine Heights at Brattleboro, Vt. He was born in Durham, N.C. on Nov. 22, 1946, the son of Richard M. Reser and Sarah Margaret Reser (formerly Sarah Margaret Wingo). He grew up in the Atlanta, Ga. area and attended the Westminster School, graduating in 1964. As children, Bill and his brother Richard enjoyed summer camping trips with their parents.

Bill attended Wesleyan College and later served in the Army, stationed in Japan. He lived in Waldoboro for a time, where he had many friends and a reputation as a great dinner party host. He was a fun-loving intellectual and a regular at the Camden Conference, which fosters informed discourse on world issues. He also created a jazz venue that brought in jazz groups for residents to enjoy. Bill was a giver, a wonderful friend, and remains in the hearts and memories of many in the Waldoboro area.

He later moved to Putney, Vt., where he was a member of the Genesis Church of the Brethren and enjoyed serving as a volunteer worship leader. He worked for a number of years as classroom assistant teacher for the Windham Southeast Supervisory Union. Bill loved music and was an avid reader of nonfiction. He was always keenly attentive to the national political climate, and enjoyed discussing issues of the day. After moving to New England, he became a loyal Red Sox fan.

He especially enjoyed getting together with friends to watch games. Bill was loved by residents and staff of Bradley House, in Brattleboro, Vt., where he lived for a time before a period of declining health.

Bill was preceded in death by his parents, Richard and Margaret Reser; and his stepmother, Eleanor “Ellie” Reser.

He is survived by brother, Richard Reser and wife Carolyn; stepsisters, Lisa May and husband Don, and Rachel Holloway and husband Robert E. Denton Jr.; several cousins; numerous nieces and nephews; and great-nieces and great-nephews.

Bill’s family and a few close friends will be holding a celebration of his life via teleconference.

Memorial donations can be made to Bradley House (65 Harris Ave., Brattleboro, VT 05301).

Bill’s ashes will be interred at the Glenwood Cemetery in Bristol, Tenn., the town where his father was born.

