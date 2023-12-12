William N. Pearson, 83, passed away peacefully on the morning of Nov. 12, 2023 at LincolnHealth’s Miles Campus in Damariscotta, with his family by his side.

He was born on July 29, 1940 in Portland, to Ralph Porter and Virginia Nunan Pearson. Bill spent much of his childhood in Cape Porpoise with his maternal grandparents, who fostered his love of the ocean.

After graduating from Portland High School in 1958, Bill went on to serve four years in the Coast Guard. His time in the military primed him for the next phase of his career: law enforcement. Bill was named the youngest sergeant in the Maine State Police before becoming the chief of police in Mount Desert Island. In 1978, he joined the Maine Attorney General’s Office as an investigator within the criminal division. Finally, Bill retired in 2005 as a senior investigator for the U.S. Department of Labor. Throughout his career, his dedication and passion left a lasting impact on those around him.

Outside of work, Bill enjoyed history and researching his Irish heritage. He was kind hearted, bright, funny, and a loving family man.

Bill is survived by his wife of 44 years, Norma (Oakes) Pearson; daughters, Beth Pinkham (Toby), Becky Graham (Ralph), Jennifer Moore (David), and Rachael Bathgate (Jeremy); sisters, JoAnne Pearson and Barbara Wilson; brother, Robert Pearson; several nieces and nephews. He was most proud of his grandchildren (and great-grandchildren): Kayla (Emma and Eli), Cody (Payton and Logan), Nicole (Kye), Madison, Jordan, Ellie, Logan, and Morgan.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, John; brothers-in-law, Norm Wheeler and Pete Wilson; and sister-in-law, Debbie Pearson. Not to be forgotten, Bill will be missed immensely by his faithful companion, Gus.

A celebration of life will be held in the warmer months of 2024. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Maine State Troopers Foundation, 101 Bangor Road, Unity, Maine 04988, or a worthy organization of your choosing.

Arrangements are under the direction and care of the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home, 612 Main St., Damariscotta, ME 04543. Condolences, and messages for his family, may be expressed by visiting stronghancock.com.

