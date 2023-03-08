William Ralph Fowler died Feb. 28, 2023. He was born May 9, 1945 to Frank and Hazel Fowler in Bowdoinham, being the youngest of 15 children. He was predeceased by his son, John William Fowler; four brothers; eight sisters; and several nieces and nephews.

He is survived by his loving wife of 59 years, Marianne Fowler, of Jefferson; two brothers, Robert Fowler, of North Fort Myers, Fla., and Kenneth Fowler, of Waldoboro; his daughter, Sandra J. Fowler, of Jefferson; three granddaughters, Alisha Maxcy, Marianne Wotton, and Katie Fowler; three great-granddaughters; two great-grandsons; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Known as Bill, he grew up on Westport Island and was educated in a one-room schoolhouse for eight grades. At 18 he married Marianne Rackliff and worked at digging clams and then welding at Bath Iron Works.

In his early 20s, he joined the Waldoboro Fire Department, where he was eventually promoted to lieutenant. He was one of the first to help start the Waldoboro Ambulance Service, becoming an EMT. At this time, the Waldoboro Police Department needed special officers, so he joined the department where he was promoted to assistant police chief. He eventually left the police department, but stayed on the ambulance service and fire department for many years.

He worked as trackman for the Maine Central Railroad and later for the Maine Coast Railroad where he became an engineer. He was driving the train the day the tractor trailer loaded with eggs drove across the tracks at Winslow Mills, creating a horrible accident.

Lastly in life, he worked with his son, Johnny, fishing on his 38-foot fishing vessel, the “Grayling,” which they had restored for tuna fishing and gathering urchins. They were also carpenters together.

Bill was known by family and friends as someone they could turn to and depend on, opening his home to them. He loved deer hunting and hosted family and friends from out of state for a week of deer hunting every year.

He loved the outdoors, always outside working on his wood or polishing his truck.

He will be sorely missed by all who knew him.

A time of gathering for family and friends will be held on Saturday, March 11, 2023 from 6-8 p.m. and a funeral service will be held on Sunday, March 12, 2023 at 1 p.m. Both will be held at Hall’s of Waldoboro, 949 Main St. in Waldoboro. Burial will be held in the spring.

Hall’s of Waldoboro has care of the arrangements. To extend online condolences, visit their Book of Memories at hallfuneralhomes.com.

