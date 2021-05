A graveside service for William “Sonny” Staples Jr. and his wife Arlene, who passed away on Feb. 8, 2021 and April 27, 2013, will be held at the Lakeview Cemetery in Union on Wednesday, May 19 at 1:30 p.m. COVID-19 restrictions will be observed.

Hall’s of Waldoboro has care of the arrangements.

