William ‘Tim’ Connelly

Tim achieved his final goal of moving up to Beulah land on May 19, 2023 after a failed cardiac bypass surgery. It was appropriate that such a sweet, loveable man be born on Valentine’s Day, in Lewiston. He spent his formative years in Fall River, Mass. where he started working at a young age at NEP meat markets with his hero, his dad.

Tim proudly served 23 years in the United States Navy. He was a patriot and loved his country and its flag. After retirement, Tim had many jobs that he enjoyed with Blue Horizon Modulars, Tech Antiques, and for the past 15 years had fun with employees and customers at Maritime Farm stores.

Tim was an ordained minister and served as worship leader at the Waldoboro Word of Life Church for many years. Being part of Heaven’s Blend Trio with pastors Tom Rawley and Gary Leet and his Just Tim ministry with Diane, kept Tim fulfilled and busy serving the lord.

Tim leaves behind his wife, Diane, who feels greatly blessed to have had so many wonderful years with this considerate, loving, and down-right funny guy. He is also survived by his sister, Wilhelmina Pelletier; three children, Billy, Andy, and Carla, and their children; special nieces and nephews; and great-nephew, Brad Nickerson; and special nieces, Randi and Katelyn Mosley; and the precious Trahan family.

A time of visitation will be held on Friday, June 2, 2023, from 6-8 p.m. at Hall Funeral Home at 949 Main St. in Waldoboro. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, June 3, 2023, at 2 p.m., also at Hall’s of Waldoboro. Burial will be at the Bayview Cemetery in Franklin.

Hall’s of Waldoboro has care of the arrangements. To extend online condolences, visit their Book of Memories at hallfuneralhomes.com.

