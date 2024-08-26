William A. Leigh, also known as husband, Dad, Grampa, Great-Grampa, Brother, Uncle Tinkie, Tinker, Tink, and friend passed away on Aug. 18, 2024 at Maine General in Augusta at the age of 77. He was born at home in Washington on Nov. 17, 1946, to Archie Bernard Leigh and Lucille Avella (Prescott) Leigh.

He grew up in Washington and attended the local school.

On Oct. 28, 1967 he married Linda Marie Hirvela and made their home in Jefferson. Together they raised two children.

He was a hardworking man who held many jobs before finding his passion for tractor trailer driving, moving heavy equipment for Bridgecorp/Pike Industries for 37 years before retiring in 2015.

He loved spending time with his grandchildren and was overjoyed to become a great-grampa. In his spare time he enjoyed hunting, fishing, gardening, motorcycling, and watching wildlife. He was known for being able to fix just about anything mechanical.

A devoted family man he leaves behind his wife of 56 years, Linda Marie Hirvela Leigh, of Jefferson; daughter, Sally M. L. Teele and her husband, David, of Jefferson; son, William Leigh Jr., of Jefferson; grandchildren, Ashleigh Bowers and her husband, Garrett, of Whitefield, and Forrest Teele, of Jefferson; great-grandson, Bo Bowers, of Whitefield; brothers, Alfred Leigh and his wife, Linda, of Washington, Earl Leigh, of Washington, James Leigh and his wife, Darlene, of Jefferson, Carl Leigh and his wife, Nancy, of Washington, and Richard Leigh, of Washington; sister, Lucille Brown and her husband, Scott, of Whitefield, June Curtis, of Mansfield Center, Conn.; sister-in-law, Arlene Condon, of Washington; and former sister-in-law, Wanda Mansir and her husband, Paul, of Pittston; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives, and many friends.

He was predeceased by his parents and brothers, Maurice Condon, of Washington, Elmer Leigh, of Washington, Daniel A. Leigh, of Cheyenne Wyo.; and sister, Edith Provencher, of Connecticut; and brothers-in-laws, Robert Curtis, of Mansfield Center, Conn., and Peter Peaslee, of Jefferson.

A graveside service will be held on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024, at 11 a.m. at Trask Lawn Cemetery, 471 S. Clary Road, Jefferson, ME 04348.

Arrangements are under the care and direction of Hall Funeral Home in Waldoboro. To share a memory or condolence with the Leigh family, please visit William’s book of memories at hallfuneralhomes.com.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

