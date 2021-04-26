Advanced Search
Winona B. Johnson Service Announcement

A graveside service for Winona B. Johnson, who passed away on March 10, 2021, will be held at the Lakeview Cemetery in Union on Friday, May 7 at 11 a.m. Masks and social distancing are required.

Hall’s of Waldoboro has care of the arrangements.

