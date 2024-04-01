Yvette Marie Alexander, “Shrub,” age 53, of Nobleboro, passed away at her home on the afternoon of March 20, 2024. She was born on Jan. 20, 1971, to the late Philip and Jean Quintal.

Yvette was preceded in death by her parents; her loving husband, Richard Prentice Jr.; and her brothers, Philip Quintal Jr. and Joseph Quintal.

Yvette, known for her funny and caring nature, always prioritized the needs of others before her own. She will be deeply missed by her children, Peter Alexander, of Virginia, Amanda Barrows, of China, and Brent Barrows; many siblings, Louis Quintal and wife, Beatie, of Waldoboro, Joyce and Donny Boyington, of Waldoboro, David and Cindi Quintal, of North Carolina, Arlene and Doug Adams, Anthony Quintal, Matthew Quintal, of Whitefield, Yvonne and David Leighton, of Nobleboro, and Lisa Quintal, of Nobleboro; as well as many nieces and nephews.

In her educational journey, Yvette attended Nobleboro Primary School and later graduated from Lincoln Academy. She pursued a career in various fields, including at Masters Machine, Sylvania, clamming, and lobstering.

Outside of work, she found joy in Harley riding and being a caregiver to those in need.

A memorial service to honor and remember Yvette will take place this summer, on July 20, at 20 Milky Way Road. May she rest in peace and her memory be a blessing to all who knew her.

Arrangements are under the direction and care of the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home, 612 Main St., Damariscotta, ME 04543. Condolences, and messages for her family, may be expressed by visiting stronghancock.com.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

