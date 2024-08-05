Yvonne R. Dietrich, of Damariscotta, passed away peacefully in the presence of her friends on July 25, 2024, at the age of 85. She had resided at The Lincoln Home in Newcastle over the past five years, where she made many friends with other residents and staff. Bun was under the care of Beacon Hospice at the time of her death.

Born on April 21, 1939, Yvonne was affectionately known as “Bun” to her friends and family. Bun grew up in Pennsylvania and spent many summers with her parents in the Damariscotta area.

As an adult, Bun split her time between Pennsylvania and her family home in Damariscotta. She moved to Damariscotta permanently in 2015. Bun attended Abington High School in Pennsylvania, graduating in 1956, and went on to graduate from Vermont Junior College in 1958. Bun was a life-long supporter of the Girl Scouts of America, and was an animal lover, having both dogs and cats throughout her life.

She worked as an office assistant, where she made lasting impressions with her dedication and kindness. Known for her sharp and amusing wit, Bun had a unique ability to bring humor and light into any situation.

She was predeceased by her parents, Ellison and Lillian Ruby; and her husband, Charles Dietrich. Bun will be remembered not only for her warm spirit and kind heart but also for the laughter and joy she brought to those around her.

In accordance with her wishes, there will be no memorial service. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to Midcoast Humane, 5 Industrial Parkway, Brunswick, ME 04011. Yvonne’s friends extend their heartfelt thanks to all who have offered support and condolences during this time.

Arrangements are under the direction and care of the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home, 612 Main St., Damariscotta, ME 04543. Condolences, and messages for her family, may be expressed by visiting stronghancock.com.

