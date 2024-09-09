It is with a heavy heart that the family announces the unexpected passing of a great man, Zachery Dean Gilbert, as the result of injuries sustained in a motorcycle accident. Zach was born on June 20, 1995, to James Gilbert and Suzanne Poland Gilbert, in Damariscotta. He attended Great Salt Bay Community School and was a 2013 graduate of Lincoln Academy before joining the Marines.

After settling back to his hometown of North Newcastle, Zach worked for the Maine DOT, where he worked his way up to foreman at the DOT camp in Waldoboro. Zach enjoyed spending time with his family and friends, cutting trees with his prized chainsaw, riding his Harley with his buddies, and hunting big bucks with his best friend, Tom Conboy.

Zach was predeceased by his uncles, Tom Brewer and David Gilbert; and cousin, Brady Mortimer.

He is survived by his children, Cole and Addyson Gilbert, and their mother, Kassidi T. Gilbert, of Nobleboro; parents, Suzanne Gilbert, of Damariscotta, and James Gilbert and girlfriend, Christy, of North Newcastle; sister, Kayla Hodgman, her husband Patrick, and nephews, Levi and Beau, of Nobleboro; grandparents, Walter and Georgia Brewer, of North Newcastle, Alice Gifford Poland, of Damariscotta, and Ernest and Colleen Poland, of Walpole; along with many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.

A celebration of life will be held from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 15, 2024, with a sharing of stories at noon, at Duck Puddle Campground in Nobleboro. Please bring a dish and a story to share. There will be a cash bar available for toasts (please do not BYOB) and casual attire would be appropriate.

Arrangements are under the direction and care of the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home, 612 Main St., Damariscotta, ME 04543. Condolences, and messages for his family, may be expressed by visiting stronghancock.com.

