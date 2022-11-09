Zakhary Thomas Howard Kaler-Matlock, 23, passed away Monday, Oct. 31, 2022 at his home in Rock Springs, Wyo.

He was born Jan. 12, 1999 in Rock Springs, Wyo., the only son of Cynthia Kaler and Rich Matlock.

Zak attended schools in Rock Springs, and graduated from Rock Springs High School in 2017. Zak was currently attending Western Wyoming Community College and preparing to graduate with an Associate of Science Degree in Radiology. Zak intended to continue his college education and earn a Bachelor’s Degree in Radiology.

Zak is survived by his mother, Cynthia Kaler and step-father, Brian Aragon, of Rock Springs, Wyo.; father, Rich Matlock, of Rock Springs, Wyo.; sister, Emmaleigh Kaler and partner, Jordan, of Rock Springs; step-sisters, Kayla Boyd and husband, Jamon, of Rock Springs, Wyo., Emily Freeman and husband, William, of Rock Springs, Who.; step-brother, Damion Aragon and partner, Allison, of Rock Springs, Wyo.; maternal grandfather, Howard Kaler, of Bremen; paternal grandparents, Donald and Dorothy Matlock, of Rock Springs, Wyo.; and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins. He will also be greatly missed by his close friends “The Boys” Jordan, Sean, and Tyson, his girlfriend, Rylee, and his work family at Smith’s.

Zak discovered his passion for the medical field as a high school student when he enrolled in the Rock Springs High School Occupations Career Academy (HOCA). In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the program that sparked his interest in radiology: The Rock Springs High School Occupations Career Academy (HOCA) c/o Sweetwater County School District #1, P.O. Box 1089, Rock Springs, WY 82901.

Cremation has taken place and a celebration of life will be held for family and friends at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 16 at Fox Funeral Home, 2800 Commercial Way, Rock Springs, Wyo.

Condolences may be left at foxfh.com.

