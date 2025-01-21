Zoe “Ann” Evans, of Round Pond, passed away on Jan. 16, 2025 surrounded by family. Ann passed peacefully just four days short of her 93rd birthday.

Ann was born on Jan. 20, 1932, in Carrsville, Va., daughter of Jesse Harcum and Mary Bradshaw Harcum. The oldest of four sisters, Ann loved and supported her siblings through life’s good and bad moments. She lived in Virginia and New Jersey during her childhood and returned to the Tidewater area shortly after the start of WWII. In 1949, Ann met the love of her life, Roy Evans, near Langley Air Force Base in Newport News, Va. Ann and Roy were married for 46 years until Roy’s death in 1995. Over the years, Ann and Roy had many friends that enriched their lives. They entertained often, both during their years in northern Virginia and in their home in Round Pond. Ann and Roy made their home an oasis for their two children and a refuge for other young people.

From the 1960s onward Ann was an avid supporter of community associations, garden clubs, PTAs, and churches. In recent decades, Ann enjoyed her work and friends in Round Pond’s Helping Hands, and she was active in the Round Pond/New Harbor Methodist Churches until the White Church closed in 2021. She worked at the Serendipity Gift Shop in Damariscotta for many years. Ann especially loved appearing as the Statue of Liberty in the Round Pond Fourth of July parade, wearing the signature Lady Liberty headpiece that Roy made for her.

Ann first came to Maine in 1957 when she and Roy visited Ken and Helen Nyboe at the Nyboes’ cottage in Round Pond. Ann lived seasonally in Round Pond beginning in 1959 and year-round since 1978. Ann loved the Maine coast and the many dear friends and coworkers she met in her last half-century in the Bristol area. Ann was deeply grateful for her family and friends, and she will be profoundly missed by those who knew her.

Ann is survived by her two sisters, Mary and Bernice; and her children, daughter-in-law, and grandchildren: Ron, Nancy, Mary, Jesse, and Jalia.

In lieu of flowers, please send any donations to the Helping Hands of Round Pond Meetinghouse Fund (helpinghandsroundpond.org), or the Parkinson’s Foundation.

The family will host a celebration of Ann’s life come summer.

Arrangements are under the care and direction of Hall Funeral Home and Cremation Services. To share a condolence or memory with the Evans family, visit Ann’s book of memories at hallfuneralhomes.com.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

