Zoe Pearl Danforth, born April 10, 1996 in Portland, passed away unexpectedly on Aug. 3, 2023, surrounded by family. Zoe was raised in Jefferson where she attended the local school. She then graduated from Hall-Dale High School in 2014.

Despite her lifelong disability, Zoe spent her adult years caring for others in her way and supporting those she loved. She was a lover of country music and attended concerts whenever she could. One of her deepest loves was spending time with her nieces and family. She had also recently started an online jewelry business and was proud of her work and early accomplishments. Zoe had a passion for Dunkin Donuts coffee and throwing an attitude at anyone that … well, anyone. Her presence in any gathering lightened hearts, inviting joy and laughter.

Zoe is survived by her father, John; mother, Jennifer; dad, Nicholas; grandparents, Earland and Marion, Steve, and Sandy; siblings, Scott and Hannah, Cierra and Steven, and Kyra; and nieces, Scarlett and Melanie. In addition, Zoe is survived by numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.

Arrangements are made by Funeral Alternatives in Lewiston. Public services will be held at Trask Lawn Cemetery, in Jefferson, at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 19. No additional gathering will follow to allow the family private time to mourn.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in Zoe’s name to Barbara Bush Children’s Hospital in Portland.

