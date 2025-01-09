A GOOD JOB NEED NOT GO UNNOTICED

The functions of our community that seem most basic are, often, the ones it’s easiest to take for granted. When we call 911, is there someone on the other end of the line? When we toss a can into the recycling bin, is it really being reused? When a stray animal appears on a doorstep or in a garage, is there somebody a phone call away to bring the scared creature to a safe place?

In Lincoln County, we may not even think to ask ourselves these questions, because the answer is almost always yes. For that privilege, we thank the Lincoln County Board of Commissioners.

Typically, when the commissioners convene twice a month in their Wiscasset courthouse office, they aren’t exactly met by a crowd. Yet the business they handle in each meeting — from overseeing the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office to county planning — impacts each resident in our community every day.

In the course of their oversight of county government, the commissioners have a hand in the operation of the sheriff’s office, Lincoln County Emergency Management Agency, Lincoln County Regional Planning Commission, Lincoln County Communications Center, recycling plant, courts, county administration, and more. When it comes to any county initiative, from programming at Two Bridges Regional Jail in Wiscasset to post-storm road cleanup, you can bet the county commissioners have given consideration to the matter.

Last week, for the first time in more than a decade, the board of commissioners welcomed two new faces. Maine Secretary of State Shenna Bellows oversaw the swearing in of Evan Goodkowsky and David Levesque on Thursday, Jan. 2. The pair joins Commissioner William Blodgett, who has served on the board continuously for three decades, to lead county government.

Goodkowsky and Levesque replaced former commissioners Hamilton Meserve and Mary Trescot, both of whom had served multiple terms before declining to seek reelection in 2024. The length of these commissioners’ terms is a testament to their continued commitment to our county, and for this we thank them, as well as Blodgett.

As for the two new commissioners, we welcome them optimistically, with curiosity about the fresh ideas the pair may bring to the commissioners’ desk.

