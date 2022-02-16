A JOB WELL DONE

The Lincoln County News joins the chorus of congratulations for the Medomak Valley cheerleaders and coaches on their state Class B title. The win was a long time coming for the talented squad and well deserved.

As the winter sports season winds down, you may have noticed our sports pages filling with photos of athletes in their senior year. We’d like to take a moment to thank them for their achievements as well.

Two years ago, right after the conclusion of the winter sports season, the pandemic arrived in Maine and forced the cancellation of spring sports.

These senior athletes have been through close to two full years of games with masks, contact tracing, and fan absences, along with the regular stress of balancing school work and life with practices and games. We commend them for their perseverance.

Whether they’re switching gears to their spring sport or wrapping up their high school athletic career, we wish all students enjoy the rest of their senior year.

