A NOTE FROM THE PUBLISHER

Communities are built on partnerships. We rely on one another, we work together, and we find creative solutions to collective obstacles.

The most successful business models in the newspaper industry focus on the niche that sets the publication apart, whether it is a topic or a specific region or the community it serves. We strive to be the local news source you can trust, and our focus remains what it has been for 148 years, to deliver you local news of the community you love.

Newspapers have faced many challenges over the last two decades, with digital disruption, wide-scale consolidation within the industry, and polarizing views about the media. Small papers must now not only compete with online behemoths for advertising dollars, but try to protect content from the same corporations. The group of small, community-minded news organizations is shrinking in many parts of the country.

The local labor and housing markets continue to provide challenges to hiring and retaining candidates. Reporting is a unique field, and remains a difficult position to fill. At this paper, we have been shorthanded in the editorial department for most weeks over the past three years. Our friends at the Boothbay Register face a similar situation.

Unique challenges often require unique solutions. One way we hope to provide better reporting of the community to you is by entering into a content-sharing agreement with the parent company of the Boothbay Register and Wiscasset Newspaper.

You will see bylines of Register reporters appear in our paper with credit to their company. You will also start to see reporters from the LCN in the Boothbay and Wiscasset papers. We remain independent news organizations, but are going to be cooperating to help keep all of you informed on the news of the region.

We hope that by supporting each other, we can collectively offer this great community more coverage, more news, and more personal stories that speak to the unique character of Lincoln County.

We appreciate your support, and welcome any feedback on ways that we can better serve you.

