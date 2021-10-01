A Note from the Publishers: Price Increase of The Lincoln County News

To our valued and faithful readers:

The price of The Lincoln County News will increase starting Nov. 18, 2021. While this is never an easy decision to make, it comes as a result of employment wage competition and rising paper and postage costs. This is the community’s newspaper, and we strive to provide an excellent value for your hard-earned dollars. This increase will ensure we continue to cover the news and goings-on of Lincoln County into the future.

The single-copy price will increase to $1 for the edition dated Nov. 18. Single-copy sales are subject to state sales tax, which puts the total purchase price at $1.06.

Current subscription rates will be maintained for renewals and new subscriptions until Nov. 18. Subscription renewals and new subscriptions will be subject to the new rates, described below, after Nov. 18.

We understand the extra cost may be difficult for some readers, especially for those on a fixed income. We want to make sure you still get the news delivered each and every week. The new subscription rates will be recommended amounts, based on production costs and our commitment to delivering the high-quality, local newspaper you expect.

We encourage you to pay an amount that fits into your budget. If you cannot come up with the recommended rate, please contribute what you can. If you feel The Lincoln County News is worth more than the suggested rate and you have the ability, please contribute more as this will help us keep this new system in place for those that need it.

The published rates, beginning Nov. 18, 2021, for a one-year subscription will be $45 in-county, $60 out-of-county, and $50 for online-only access. All regular subscriptions include full access to our website, LCNme.com.

This price increase comes almost three years after the last one. There is much uncertainty for postal rates, employment costs, and the price of newsprint. This year brought significant increases in all three areas.

Periodical postage rates were increased twice in 2021, and the cost of newsprint rose steadily due to a number of factors, resulting in an increase of about 25% so far this year. While we do not know what will happen going forward, we will strive to keep our paper competitively priced and full of local community news.

We appreciate your support and look forward to serving you and this great community well into the future. Thank you.

– Chris, Paula, John and Allan Roberts

