A SYMBOL OF LOVE

It’s that time of year again. The holiday lights are shining, the snow is falling, and the community is bundled together, trying to keep warm through another Maine winter. Soon, we’ll be saying goodbye to 2024 and ringing in the possibilities 2025 will bring.

During this time of year, we think back on previous holiday seasons, thankful that we get to spend another year safe and sound with the people we love.

For the last 35 years, a Christmas message from a local clergyperson has appeared on the front page of the edition published around Christmastime. This year, Tom Wagers, a pastor at Damariscotta’s Lincoln County Assembly of God, took on the challenge. His message highlights how gifts are a symbol of the deep love and care we have for one another.

The last few editions of our paper have included an array of stories showcasing moments of love and of loss, of happiness and of sadness. Through it all, we’ve stuck together, determined to make a better tomorrow. Many of our stories encapsulate the life of a person who contributes to the place we call home through their actions, their words, and their presence.

Simply, it is a person who many of us care for and who cares for many of us.

We have all found a home in Lincoln County, whether you’re down the peninsula in Bristol or up in Somerville. We at The Lincoln County News have found a home in each other, as well as in each and every one of our readers, the people we bring local news to week after week.

This week’s “Character of the County” column focuses on Jim Cosgrove, a local real estate agent who found his home in Damariscotta after intending to stick around for only a few years. His story is an example of how you can find where you’re meant to be when you least expect it.

Whether your home is a place, a person, or a feeling, we hope you get to go home for the holidays.

While you’re making the cookies your grandmother baked when you were little or outside sledding with your child, remember to cherish those beside you. Not only is this the season of giving, but it’s a time to reflect on all you have.

We at The Lincoln County News hope you and yours have a happy, safe, and relaxing holiday season.

