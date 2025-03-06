A TIME TO ACT

In New England, we’re fortunate to have a unique seasonal cycle that ensures our surroundings are never boring; instead, they’re alternately icy, muddy, or boiling.

We’re also fortunate to have a unique form of local government in place that ensures – if we all play our parts – our human world and local governments can be as dynamic as the natural one.

As some may have noticed recently, our reporters are beginning to roll out candidate profiles, budget breakdowns, and annual town meeting previews. It’s that time of year again.

Alongside residents, our reporters have spent countless days keeping up with select boards, school committees, and budget committees, trying to dive into the gritty details of what is causing a budget to spike or drop. Thankfully, town officials are usually more than happy to help us understand what’s going on in their world.

In most cases around Lincoln County, budgets continue to rise despite hope they will level off. It’s not for lack of trying in most cases. An article in this edition reports on a presentation by a group of residents in Edgecomb that has been working for months to figure out ways to alleviate the burden on taxpayers.

There is never a shortage of passion and commitment Lincoln County residents have for their towns. However, we find that many don’t show their enthusiasm for change until it’s time to sign in, find a seat or voting booth, and cast their votes for municipal officers or ordinance updates.

A democracy is only representative when everyone participates, and while national politics are important, change begins at local levels. As we enter annual town meeting season, we urge residents to participate in our New England style of democracy, because these are the decisions that affect our home.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

