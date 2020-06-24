A VITAL COMMUNITY SERVICE

It is a big relief to have the spring candidates forums behind us.

These three forums were more difficult to plan than any in recent memory, for the same reason everything else is a pain right now.

We appreciate the flexibility and patience of the candidates through multiple changes in our plans.

Most of all, though, we appreciate the numerous hours Lincoln County Television committed to air professional productions of the forums.

We were content to use recording equipment in place at local town offices, which essentially show a bird’s-eye view of the meeting room.

That wasn’t good enough for LCTV, which brought the two legislative forums into its Newcastle studio and traveled to Waldoboro to film the forum with the candidates for selectmen.

Check out the results at lctv.org if you haven’t already.

LCTV is a crucial but, we think, undervalued contributor to our community. The station performs a vital role in government transparency, a mission we share.

We hear a lot about support for newspapers, as they struggle with numerous challenges. We appreciate the support. But please remember LCTV too – whether with your own donation or at your town meeting.

Most of LCTV’s revenue comes from a small tax on your cable bill, called a franchise fee. However, this revenue goes to towns first, and towns have the power to either give it to LCTV or pocket it.

Ask your town to give franchise fees to LCTV and fund public-access television, a vital service in our community.

