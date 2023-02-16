An Oral History of 19 Members of Bristol’s Greatest Generation Part five: Teenage years February 16, 2023 at 3:39 pm Pete HopeYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesJ.E. Nichols, Round Pond Entrepreneur Extraordinaire, Part 1An Oral History of 19 Families from Bristol’s Greatest GenerationPoet’s CornerAnother ViewDeputy Breaks Up Edgecomb Party, Cites 8 Minors Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!