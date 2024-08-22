AND WE’RE BACK

While the leaves haven’t yet turned their orange hue, it’s hard not to envision fall as the students of Lincoln County return to school in the coming weeks.

This time of year means we lose our interns. For the last two summers we have been assisted by Dylan Burmeister and Frida Hennig. This week both take their leave as Dylan turns her focus to her senior year at Lincoln Academy in Newcastle, and Frida heads to Worcester, Mass. for her senior year at Clark University.

We’ll miss them terribly, but we’re grateful for their contributions this summer as they helped us cover business openings and festivals, while also producing their own “Characters of the County” feature.

Whether next week includes a classroom or not, we encourage all readers take a little trip down memory lane.

School reminds us of due dates and deadlines: it’s a special kind of knot that tightens in the stomach when a deadline approaches.

We also remember the kind teachers, having all our friends in one place, playing kickball at recess, and lingering near the school entrance on a beautiful day before returning to the classroom.

However, these days our education happens every day, as we get the privilege to learn about the lives of those in Lincoln County. For that, we thank you for the honor and the trust.

Whatever learning looks like for you, we hope you remain curious about the world. As summer wanes we encourage you to enjoy the warmth of the next month as the county descends into a crisp fall.

